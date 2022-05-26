ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a sweet, cool, affordable treat this summer, be on the lookout for the Tropic-O-Ice Truck!

Get ready to be transported to your happy place, or at least get a taste of it — the Tropic-O-Ice Truck is ready to serve up some fun.

“When you step up to order uh you can go through 2 processes, we have a step by step process where you get to chose up to three flavors then if you want to add a topping you can,” says owner, Jamey Rimmey. Rimmey took on this shaved ice truck as a pandemic project, and now he’s giving people in Central PA a taste of the tropics.

“We’re a nice treat to have in the summer uh you know we’re pretty affordable you can bring your whole family out – i know times are tough but come out to the truck and try one of our 50 flavors out,” says Rimmey.

He makes all of his syrups by hand. “I make all of our syrups with pure cane sugar and water its just a simple syrup but also our flavors are soy free dairy free nut free and vegan friendly,” says Rimmey. “High fructose corn syrup was a big no no for me.”

So no matter what combination you choose, even if it sounds crazy, you’re sure to get a sweet, flavorful and flakey treat that is sure to cool you down in the summer heat.

“Blue raspberry is definitely our most popular, but I had a kid order dill pickle with chocolate syrup and sour spray and hey it made him happy,” says Rimmey.

To learn more about where you can find the Tropic-O-Ice truck next, follow along on their Facebook or visit their website.

“Our local community is really great about helping new businesses get off the ground which is something that is really nice and has helped me along the way,” says Rimmey.

Tropic-O-Ice Truck can also cater community events, and weddings.