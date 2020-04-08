Trolls-themed products hit shelves before new movie hits internet

Walmart is offering some fun products for the release of the new Trolls movie, “Trolls World Tour.”



There are Trolls Oreos, Pillsbury ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough, Betty Crocker fruit snacks and Trix cereal. There’s Trolls toothpaste to keep your teeth sparkling!

For toys, how about a Trolls-themed boombox, Lego, and Play-Doh sets.

Trolls world tour is the first and only major Hollywood movie to bypass its theatrical release because of Coronavirus theater shutdowns and opt for an online release.

It’s available on demand on a variety of platforms beginning Friday.