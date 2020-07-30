Tripadvisor ranks top 25 beaches in U.S.

As you fantasize about your next beach vacation you might want to put the top 25 as ranked by Tripadvisor on your list! The travel site released its 2020 traveler’s awards ranking top beach destinations in America.

Six are in Hawaii, so that may rule out the driving option.

Florida had the most overall, with eight of the top beaches. Siesta Key off the coast of Sarasota scored the coveted top spot.

The list was compiled from millions of reviews, opinions and ratings, collected on the travel site just prior to the pandemic. There’s something for everyone geographically from Cannon Beach in Oregon to Silver Beach on Lake Michigan.