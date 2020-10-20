Trick Or Treat with Del-Ghoul-So’s!

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIPTON, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a fun and safe way to get some candy this Halloween? DelGrosso’s Park might have you covered!

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 29, DelGrosso’s Park is turning into Del-Ghoul-So’s to give out candy to cars driving through the park! The first 1,200 kids get a treat bag placed in their car. Costumes are encouraged!

There will also be 50 “Boo-Bonus” envelopes placed in random bags that include prizes like free pizza and even summer passes for next season!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss