Trick Or Treat with Del-Ghoul-So’s!

TIPTON, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a fun and safe way to get some candy this Halloween? DelGrosso’s Park might have you covered!

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 29, DelGrosso’s Park is turning into Del-Ghoul-So’s to give out candy to cars driving through the park! The first 1,200 kids get a treat bag placed in their car. Costumes are encouraged!

There will also be 50 “Boo-Bonus” envelopes placed in random bags that include prizes like free pizza and even summer passes for next season!