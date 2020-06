Tuesday, actor Zandor Vorkov, who played Count Dracula in the 1971 film "Dracula vs. Frankenstein" showed up at a blood donation center in Virginia. While there, he recorded a public service announcement about the importance of giving blood.

The actor said who better to talk about blood donations than Dracula himself! Vorkov was going to give blood but said he was unable due to low iron levels. He says he will try again soon once he feels better.