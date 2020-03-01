Tracy Morgan honors nurse who cared for him post car crash

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a crash six years ago, but the “30 Rock” star hasn’t forgotten a nurse who helped care for him.



He presented the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing” to Gina Domingo, who worked with him during his difficult recovery period. She works in the Brain Trauma unit at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute.



In June 2014, Morgan was critically injured in a six-car pileup on the New Jersey Turnkpike. He returned to the stage almost a year and a half after the accident.