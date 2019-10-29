Tortoise dressed as “Marty the Robot” for Halloween

Sheldon is the mascot for Cape Horn Pets in Red Lion, PA. He’s a 21-year-old Sulcata Tortoise.

Every year, he gets dressed up for Halloween. This year, Sheldon is dressed as “Marty the Robot” from Giant. You may have also seen him at Martin’s grocery store too. He’s the robotic assistant that identifies spills and mishaps in the grocery store.

Cape Horn Pets shared on this on their Facebook page and it’s going viral across the state of Pennsylvania. The post said “Our Marty actually cleans up spills!”

Customers get to vote for Sheldon’s yearly costume with donations in jars, and all those donations go to a non-profit that raises awareness against dog-fighting