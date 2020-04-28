Toot toot! It’s the 75th anniversary of Thomas the Train!

It’s the 75th anniversary of the beloved children’s brand “Thomas and Friends.”

Thomas – the number one blue tank engine first chugged down the tracks in 1945. This year, Kevin Jonas and Prince Harry will help Mattel celebrate Thomas.

On the video-calling app “Caribu,” Jonas will read “Thomas and Friends” books each week in May.

Prince Harry will introduce a special episode called “The Royal Engine featuring Her Majesty the Queen and HRH the Prince of Wales.”

Also this year will be new episodes, music, toys and a podcast for kids.