Too much candy? Try these Pumpkin Protein Bites

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With trick-or-treating right around the corner, it’s safe to say there will be plenty of candy and sweets to go around. To keep you on track, and have as a healthy snack on hand, try these pumpkin protein bites by nutritionist Brad Beatty.
Brad is the owner and registered dietitian and nutrition coach at Case Specific Nutrition. You can find brad at Dorman’s Sports Performance in Altoona.
Pumpkin Protein Bites
Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cup Almond Butter
- 3/4 Cup Pumpkin Puree
- 1 1/4 Cup Vanilla Protein Powder
- 3 TBSP Maple Syrup
- 1 Cup Quick Oats
- 1 Pinch Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 Pinch Salt
Directions
- Add Almond Butter and Pumpkin to a large bowl. Mix until smooth
- Add Protein Powder, mix until smooth
- Add Maple Syrup, oats, pumpkin pie spice and salt, mix until smooth
- Chill for 15-20 minutes
