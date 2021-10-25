Too much candy? Try these Pumpkin Protein Bites

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With trick-or-treating right around the corner, it’s safe to say there will be plenty of candy and sweets to go around. To keep you on track, and have as a healthy snack on hand, try these pumpkin protein bites by nutritionist Brad Beatty.

Brad is the owner and registered dietitian and nutrition coach at Case Specific Nutrition. You can find brad at Dorman’s Sports Performance in Altoona.

Pumpkin Protein Bites

Prep Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 Cup Almond Butter

3/4 Cup Pumpkin Puree

1 1/4 Cup Vanilla Protein Powder

3 TBSP Maple Syrup

1 Cup Quick Oats

1 Pinch Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 Pinch Salt

Directions

Add Almond Butter and Pumpkin to a large bowl. Mix until smooth

Add Protein Powder, mix until smooth

Add Maple Syrup, oats, pumpkin pie spice and salt, mix until smooth

Chill for 15-20 minutes