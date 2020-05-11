Tony The Tiger, Shaq, and Candace Parker surprise Philadelphia students

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal and WNBA Legend Candace Parker surprised some middle school basketball players and cheerleaders at Philadelphia’s Young Scholars Charter School last week.

Along with Tony The Tiger, they “crashed” their zoom meeting to announce a mission tiger donation to help keep their school’s sports programs afloat. The donated $200,000 to the school’s program.

Mission Tiger is an initiative from Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes to give middle school kids across the country access to sports and help ensure that when sports are back, they’re back for everyone.