Broadway’s biggest night is being postponed months in advance because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The 74th annual Tony Awards was scheduled to take place June 7, 2020 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall but plans may change.

The show’s production company said yesterday that the health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance.

No re-schedule date is set. Producers say a new date will be announced once Broadway opens again.