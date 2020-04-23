Tom Selleck opens up about why he quit “Magnum, P.I.”

In a rare interview, one of the hottest stars of the ’80’s, Tom Selleck, is opening up about fame and why he quit “Magnum, P.I.”



Selleck first rose to fame on the hit CBS crime drama, which ran from 1980 to 1988.

He says he didn’t quit the show because he didn’t like it or was tired of it. Instead, he was tired from it, and he wanted a “three-dimensional life.”

Selleck says he’s a fairly private person, wasn’t a big fan of the Hollywood lifestyle, and didn’t think he was cut out for it. He says he treasures his family — his wife of 33 years, Jillie, their 31-year-old daughter Hannah, and Kevin, his 54-year-old son with first wife.

Selleck isn’t fully out of the spotlight, even at 75.

He stars in another CBS drama, “Blue Bloods,” now in its 10th season.