Tom Hanks & Wife offer their plasma to help make Coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are offering their plasma to help make a Coronavirus vaccine.



The couple overcame a nasty bout with COVID-19 while Hanks was making a movie in Australia. Hanks and Wilson returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after quarantining and recovering from their symptoms.

They both say they carry the COVID-19 antibodies now.

In an appearance on NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” Hanks talked about donating their blood to researchers.

If the plasma makes an effective vaccine, the two-time Academy Award winner has been work-shopping a name for it. He likes the ring of calling it the “hank-ccine.”