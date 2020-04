Tom Hanks has gifted an Australian boy a typewriter.



An 8-year-old wrote a letter to Tom Hanks and told him he was being bullied because of his name, “Corona.”

Hanks decided to give Corona the typewriter he had brought with him to Australia, which just happens to be made by the brand Corona.

Hanks told Corona to ask an adult how the typewriter works, and write him back using it.

He signed the letter with a quote from “Toy Story” — “You’ve got a friend in me.”