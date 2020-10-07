Tom Cruise spotted in Rome filming scenes for new Mission: Impossible

Actor Tom Cruise and his crew looked delighted to be out and about and filming a new Mission: Impossible film on location in Rome on Tuesday.

A small piazza in the center of the capital was closed off to the public and a mask-wearing Cruise was seen talking to crew members on the street. When filming was underway the masks came off and a smiling Cruise had time to wave to a couple of fans.

Production of the seventh and eighth instalments of Paramount Pictures’ lucrative action movie franchise was halted in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh movie is currently scheduled for release in November 2021 and the eighth in November 2022.

Cruise will reprise his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt in both movies with Christopher McQuarrie returning as director.