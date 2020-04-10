Tom Brady says he wishes his mansion had more privacy

NFL star Tom Brady says he likes the Tampa Bay mansion he’s renting from baseball’s Derek Jeter. But the self-professed introvert says he wishes it were more private.



The 30,000-square-foot waterfront house is nicknamed “St. Jetersburg.”

Brady is relocating from Boston with his wife and three kids now that he’s signed with the Buccaneers. He said Jeter did a good job furnishing the home, and he appreciates its privacy fence but he doesn’t like that boats can pull up to the house.

He says he prefers more privacy at home to help him relax.

There is some good news, however, given the mandate to stay at home: Brady says the house has enough outdoor space that he can keep up his football training.