Toasty Toddler keeping kids in Blair county warm this winter

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Help keep kids in Blair county warm this winter by donating to Toasty Toddler, a collection drive through the United Way of Blair county.

The United Way is currently looking for donations for NEW coats, hats, and gloves to be donated to kids.

If your child or family is interested in signing up for some items, call (814) 317-5108.

Distributions will begin in November.

You can drop off your donations at several locations including the Hollidaysburg, Altoona, and Roaring Spring Libraries.