MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re tired of cooking dinner – grab a family pack from Bricktown Kickin’ Chicken. Dwight Rittenhouse, and his handy assistant, Emily brought along some smoked pork butt and some great sides to go with it.

Bricktown Kickin’ Chicken is located at 14 N Jefferson St in Mt Union. Give them a call at (814) 644-5384 or visit their website here.