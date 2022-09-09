STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve gone through a divorce or you’re single and looking for love, putting yourself out there again can feel a bit intimidating. Relationship expert and creator of therebuildingcoach.com, Dawn Ziegerer has some tips when it comes to finding love again.

These are the 5 steps that Dawn recommends taking to find a great relationship after a divorce – or anytime.

The Five Steps:

Get onto dating sites into social activities Accept an invitation for a date or ask someone out Go on dates Heed red flags Repeat

Dawn says these steps are simple, yet many people can’t do one or more of them because they have obstacles – in their mind. Dawn says to avoid “repellant thoughts” which are phrases or ideas that repel the concept of finding love. When people say things like, “Oh, I’m too fat to be in pictures” or “I don’t know how to write a bio.” She says the best thing to do is to put yourself out there — if you’re still struggling, give her a call.

Dawn hosts a divorce support group at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College. To learn more about Dawn and how she can help, click here.