Tigers saved from Guatemalan Circus arrive in Tampa

Three tigers were saved from a circus in Guatemala on Monday November 25, 2019.

Animal advocates say the Bengal Tigers named Simba, Max, and Kimba were often beaten and kept in small cages. They were recently transported from Guatemala after the country banned wild animals from performing in shows.



Animal Defenders International says its been an 18-month battle to get the paperwork approved for them to fly to the United States. The cats arrived in Miami on a cargo plane. They’ll be cared for by Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary in Tampa.