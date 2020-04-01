“Tiger King” prompts new leads in cold case from 1997

The Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has prompted new leads in a disappearance case from 1997.

The docu-series centers on a murder-for-hire plot targeting “Big Cat Rescue” owner Carole Baskin who was married to Jack Donald “Don” Lewis, a millionaire who mysteriously disappeared.

Hillsborough County, Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister says the show has generated new interest in the case, and he’s getting about six tips a day.

Chronister says investigators are examining all leads and he hopes to have the cold case closed soon.

Baskin has denied any involvement in the disappearance.

