CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sam Childers is the man who inspired the movie “Machine Gun Preacher.” He is also from Central Pennsylvania, and now a dual citizen of both the United States and Africa.

Childers’ life is the basis of the movie starring Gerard Butler. It centers around his transition from a drug-dealing biker to a man who found God and turned his focus to rescuing kids in some of Africa’s most dangerous areas.

Sam believes that whoever hears his story will have hope for their life, “If they just take a little bit of that story in,” he said. “Just look deep into my story, if God can change me and use me… Imagine what he can do for you.”

Sam Childers stops by Studio 814 to talk about his story, his time in Africa, and his non-profit organization Angels of East Africa.

Head out for a fun weekend in Central City for Thunder in the City on August 12-14, 2022. It’s a 3-day event completely free to enter for folks right here in the 814. There will be rides, food, a mechanical bull and dunk tank, tattoo and piercing vendors, and more! Plus, Sam Childers himself will share his story and preach a little.

Live bands from all over and DJs will be providing live entertainment all weekend long!

All proceeds and monetary donations will go to Angels of East Africa helping to house, clothe, feed, and educate children in Africa.

Thunder in the City is located at 7368 Lincoln Hwy in Central City, Somerset County.