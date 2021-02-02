This year’s “Polar Pop” supports Special Olympics!

(WTAJ) — Normally this time of year we are getting set to take the Polar PLUNGE to help support the Special Olympics of PA. But due to the pandemic, we are now #FreezinForAReason on social media for the cause!

You can join in on the fun with three easy steps: Pledge, Pop, and Promote. Going on now through February 26, you can go to the Polar Pop website and pledge a donation to the Special Olympics. Then you fill up your water balloon with cold water and record it being popped over your head. Post your “pop” on social media with hashtag #FreezinForAReason and challenge five friends to take the pop with you and make a donation!

Local Athlete Brent Mallow explained what he likes most about participating in the games. He said, “I like where you can make friends and learn different skills. And you can take that and use it in different other sports.”

Check out the full interview in the video above and keep a look out for when our very own Jordan Tracy takes the Polar Pop!