HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the third annual BBQ Bonanza at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds Friday, May 20th, and Saturday, May 21st.

There will be over sixty vendors showcasing handmade crafts and other goods, lots of food, craft beer, spirits, & wine. Proceeds benefit Huntingdon County United Way and Huntingdon County P.R.I.D.E.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Stephanie Strickler, a BBQ Bonanza Committee Member, and Marketing Coordinator, and Melanie Henry, Owner of Mel’s Car Shows about the big weekend of events.

There is a $2 admission, kids 5 and under are free.