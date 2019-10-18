Thieves stealing Honda Accord airbags to sell on Black Market

Massachusetts Police are warning Honda Accord owners to be on the lookout after a rash of recent break-ins.

They say thieves have been smashing through car windows and then ripping out the airbags.



Over the past few weeks, thieves have been striking at night. They target Honda Accords across the city, leaving victims with a big mess, and big bills to pay.



It’s estimated that about 50,000 air bags are stolen every year.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, they are a hot commodity on the Black Market.