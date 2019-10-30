These SWEET dresses are made of chocolates!

The Paris Chocolate Fair, or Le Salon du Chocolat opened its 25th anniversary edition with a sweet offering – a fashion show where models wore outfits made of chocolate.

Chocolatiers and designers collaborated on the sugary ensembles, which ranged from an Incan warrior outfit to a cage skirt containing live doves. The show’s theme is celebrating chocolate-producing countries worldwide including Peru, the Ivory Coast and the Philippines. The show featured traditional music and outfits inspired by each country.

The Paris Chocolate Fair runs until November 3rd. It brings together 500 participants and chocolates from over 20 countries.