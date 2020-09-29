Theme Park shows off Giant 59-foot “Gundam” robot

A life size robot from “Gundam” has been undergoing testing, preparing for the opening of a theme park, to celebrate the iconic Japanese anime’s 40th anniversary.

An accelerated video filmed recently showed the 59-foot tall robot, weighing 25 tonnes slowly moving its hands and feet, and kneeling down. The video has pulled in more than 6 million views since it was first published on Twitter on September 21, 2020.

The robot will be the centerpiece of Gundam Factory Yokohama, a theme park operated by Evolving G, a subsidiary of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., a Japanese video game developer and publisher.

The park had first been scheduled to start operation in October but the opening was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The park operator announced today that it will finally open on December 19, for a limited time, until March 2022.