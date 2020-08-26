“The West Wing” to perform on stage for HBO Max reunion

(WTAJ/CNN) — With election season heating up, the popular political drama is making it’s way back via the main stage.

The cast of “The West Wing” is preparing a staged theatrical performance of a season three episode to air on HBO Max.

All the big names from the series. Rob Lowe, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, and Allison Janney will be back. The special will be shot in an LA theater in October.

Although an air date has not been set, it will be before the election.

The reunion episode will benefit Michelle Obama’s non-profit “When We All Vote” which focuses on increasing voter participation.