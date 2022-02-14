The Wedding Showcase features specialty vendors ready to help you plan your big day

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you preparing for your dream wedding? Let these specialty vendors help! From florists to makeup to choosing the venue and more, the Wedding Showcase at the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg has you covered. “The Wedding Showcase is the area’s best boutique wedding show featuring a variety of local vendors who will help plan every aspect of your dream wedding.”

The Wedding Showcase is taking place on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 12PM—3PM. You can meet-and-greet with the following vendors:

Baker Mansion, Body Mind & Chrome, Boro Coffee Co., Carol’s Cakes, The Columns, Diamond Bridal, DJ Troy Breon, Duck Donuts, Enchanted Realms, Florals on the Corner, Freedom Excursions, JB Designs, LaVintage Decor, Lisa Becker Bakery, Maddy Rairie Music, Marvelous Mouse Travels, Merry Mathews Rentals, Mimosa Courtyard Inn, Raystown Lake Region, Shear Angels, SLY Photography, T&T Mobile Bar, Taylor’Design & Events, Timmy C’s Professional Bartending, The U.S. Hotel Tavern, and VFW Duncasnville Post 8724

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Susan Cashner from SLY Photography about helping a bride feel extra special for her big day with a boudoir shoot!

Jen Cook from The Columns Banquet Center in Altoona chats about finding the right venue for your most important day. Maddy Rairie from Maddy Rairie Music is also ready to share her musical talent with you — whether it’s walking down the aisle or before dinner cocktails!

Brides and grooms enter to the event for free. For more information, click here.

Maddy Rairie from Maddy Rairie Music performs a wedding song on Studio 814.