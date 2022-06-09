Sponsored Content by the Tyrone Christian Academy

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Get ready for some live-action and entertainment! The Warriors Rodeo is coming to the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds on June 17th and 18th.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ace Hardware in Tyrone and Huntingdon, Tyrone Milling, the Silver Stirrup, and by clicking here.



All proceeds go to Tyrone Christian Academy.

There are several vendors that will be on display at the rodeo. And come hungry, there will be pizza, funnel cake, gyros, cheesecake on a stick, monkey bread, Italian ice, burgers, and cheesesteaks.