The “Wall That Heals” will travel to Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County Commissioner Josh Lang joins Studio 814 to talk about “The Wall That Heals” coming to Bedford.

“The Wall That Heals” is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that travels the country to bring the names of soldiers who lost their lives home. The wall will arrive in Bedford County to an escorted procession through the county on July 21.

The wall will be set up for visitors at the track facility at Bedford Middle School. A ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 25 that will honor all those who served in the Vietnam War starting at 10 a.m.

More information and a detailed schedule of events can be found on Bedford County’s Wall That Heals website.