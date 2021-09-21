The Skeleton Key Boutique shares fall fashion tips

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Skeleton Key Boutique in Lock Haven is prepping their store with the latest fall trends and fashion. Owner, Ashley Foltz shares some of her favorite looks of the season.

The store keeps trends fresh by bringing in over 80 new styles every week. “You don’t want everyone wearing the same thing,” says Foltz. Ashley carries sizes XS-3X and a wide range of styles, so there is something for everyone — even the guys!

Ashley does about two to three Facebook Lives every week where she tries on different items and allows people to shop live.

The Skeleton Key Boutique even has an app in the app store available for free.

The Skeleton Key Boutique is located 19 E Main Street in Lock Haven.