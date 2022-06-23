The SharpTones were founded in 2005 by singer, Denny Ivory who was “impatient waiting for his turn to sing karaoke in smoke-filled bars,” shares his wife Mary Jo Ivory. “He invested in his own equipment and started singing in nursing homes with a friend. Relatives visiting and loved ones started asking if they would sing at a class reunion or someone’s birthday party, and through word of mouth they started getting actual bookings,” said Mary Jo of her late husband. When asking his wife for a band name, Mary Jo simply said: “The SharpTones” and the band was born!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with The SharpTones manager Mary Jo Ivory, and The SharpTones Michael Merschiltz and Renee Dey about their musical style, love of performing, and how you can catch them all across Central Pennsylvania this summer as they continue to carry out the legacy of Denny’s passion for performing.

You can catch them all across the 814! Upcoming events include the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Festival in Altoona on July 10th, and the Martinsburg Ox Roast on July 16th, 2022.

The SharpTones perform “Mamma Mia” by ABBA on the 814 SoundStage.

The SharpTones perform “(I’ve Had The) Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

If you’d like to book The SharpTones for a birthday party, county fair, graduation party, anniversary or any event call their manager Mary Jo Ivory at 814-215-8132 or reach out to them via Facebook.