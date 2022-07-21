ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County African American Heritage Festival is back! This year, the venue has been changed to the Altoona Railroaders Museum.

The event has been on a bit of a hiatus with the last festival happening back in 2014. Paige’s dad, William Lightner started the festival back in 1994. Now, Paige has taken over, raising money, recruiting volunteers, and finding vendors to be able to put on an entire two-day festival.

The event is Saturday July 23 from and 12pm-8pm and July 24 from 12pm-4pm.