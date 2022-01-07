The Poor Painter – Paint Party brings out your inner artist

Tabitha Shimer from The Poor Painter – Paint Party stops by Studio 814 to talk about her upcoming paint parties. Shimer, who is an art teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School, provides opportunities for people right here in the 814 to have some fun creating memories and works of art. She shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how to paint a beautiful blue flower.

If you’d like to create the above painting, join the Paint n’ Sip night at the Heidelberg country club in Altoona! The event is January 30th, 2022 at 6pm. All supplies provided with step by step instructions by Tabitha Shimer. The class is $40. To reserve your seat: message or call Tabitha at 814-569-8830.

If you’d like to create this cute leprechaun, join The Poor Painter at the Duncansville VFW on February 9th, 2022 at 6pm. Tabitha will walk you through each step! To reserve a seat text or call: 814-569-8830.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.



