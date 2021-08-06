POCONO MOUNTAINS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking for something fun to do before the kids go back to school? Maybe you need a relaxing weekend getaway? The Pocono Mountains offers four seasons of endless fun, and it’s only about 3 hours from Central Pennsylvania.

With a tremendous variety of diversions, luxurious resorts, fun things to do for the whole family, outdoor adventures, bed and breakfasts and more, the Poconos has it all.

The four-county region is famous for its resorts, natural scenic beauty, 150 lakes including Lake Wallenpaupack, and quaint, historic towns. The varied landscape inspires a range of experiences, from the private and peaceful to the bold and exhilarating. Cottages & condos and hotels promote restful mountain moments while waterparks and adventure courses, offer excitement around every turn. Stay, explore, and discover the Pocono Mountains. To learn more about the Poconos watch the Pocono Television Network online anytime.

Any time of year is a good time to visit the Pocono Mountains, located within driving distance of most major East Coast cities. This region teeming with history offers year-round cultural tours and art exhibitions, abundant antiquing and brand-name shopping and a full calendar of festivals showcasing the heritage, music and food of the Pocono Mountains.

With 2,400 square miles encompassing northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties, the Pocono Mountains region is home to rolling mountain terrain, breathtakingly beautiful waterfalls, thriving woodlands and 170 miles of winding rivers.