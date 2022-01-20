The perfect beverage & cheese pairings with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Our go-to wine specialist, Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to explain the perfect adult beverage and cheese pairing — and the science behind why the two work so well together!

If you’d like to give them a try, here are the beverage and cheese pairings from the segment:

Brie – Tattinger Brut Champagne

Aged Manchego – Reciente Rioja Gran Reserva

Aged Beemster Gouda – Cascina Boschetti Barolo

Bleu Cheese – Terrassous Rivesaltes Ambre