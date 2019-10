“The Original Manic” is coming to McConnellsburg to try and reclaim the title “Hero Champ” in a match that will raise money for the Special Olympics.

Slobberknocker Wrestling announced a partnership with Mason Dixon Wrestling Alliance to bring pro wrestling back to McConnellsburg.

The match will take place Saturday November 2 at the McConnellsburg High School starting at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds from the match will help support the Special Olympics athletes of Pennsylvania.