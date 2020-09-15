The Million Meal Donation Tour: Paisleys will help feed more than 60,000 families in need

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley are expanding their effort to fight hunger.

The celebrity duo have pledged to donate one million nutritional meals in various cities around the country.

The initiative is billed as the Million Meal Donation tour, which kicked off in Detroit last week. The tour will run for two weeks visiting food banks in 16 major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta and Miami. The tour will end in Chicago on September 21, 2020.

The meals will be packed in semi-trucks with about 750,000 pounds of food to feed more than 60,000 families.