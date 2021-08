The Magic of Reading: Meet Local Authors at Lakemont Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Altoona native Grace Marchetti-Topping about her book “Staging Is Murder” and her involvement with The Magic of Reading at Lakemont Park. The event is Sunday August 22, 2021 at Pavilions 1, 2, & 3.



1:30pm – 3:00pm Strolling Magic Show featuring Richard Benninghoff



2:00pm – How-To: Illustration by Laura Bossi



2:30pm – How-To: The Path to Traditional Publishing by Grace Marchetti-Topping



3:00pm – How-To: Writing a Book by Nancy Head



3:30pm – How-To: Self-Publishing by Laura Bossi