The Jim Thorpe Trolley is just another great way to take in the Fall Foliage

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jim Thorpe Trolley Company Inc is a great way to take in the fall foliage that the Pocono Mountains have to offer. The open-air trolley provides a historical, narrated trolley tour with views of the cute Victorian town that is Jim Thorpe. Located about 3-hours from Central PA, it’s a perfect weekend getaway.
There’s also a local “Coal Cracker” tour, wine tasting tour, and even evening restaurant/pub tours. To plan your next trip to the Poconos, click here.
