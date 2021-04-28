The importance of regular primary care visits with Penn State Health Medical Group

(WTAJ) — Dr. Marina Jeffery is a Community and Family Med Physician at Penn State Health Medical Group and she joined the show to talk about the importance of regular primary care visits.

A yearly check-up is necessary for keeping up with your health, regardless of your age, and making sure no serious health issues have emerged. Regular visits can also be important to your mental health. Checking in regularly give you and opportunity to provide updates for you doctor to keep track with how you are doing and provide resources or treatment to help you.

An additional advantage is that your whole family can see one physician with the ability to coordinate scheduling so everyone can be seen back-to-back on the same day.

A primary care provider can also help with a myriad of conditions or concerns you may have:

Some may be hesitant to visit their doctor because of COVID-19. However, Penn State Health is taking all the extra precautions necessary to keep you safe and are accommodating to your schedule!

Check out how you can set up a primary care provider with Penn State Health!