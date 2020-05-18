The Hunger Games prequel is here!



“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by best-selling author Suzanne Collins is a prequel to “The Hunger Games” series.

The publisher, Scholastic, says the book takes place 64 years before the events of the original novel.

The original “The Hunger Games” novel was on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 260 weeks — with more than 100 million copies of all three books in the trilogy in print and digital formats worldwide.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is expected to hit shelves Tuesday May 19, 2020.