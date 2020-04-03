The “Harry Potter at Home” Hub is a virtual wizarding world for fans

Many schools across the world are out — but class is in session at Hogwarts!

Author J.K. Rowling is trying to help make “home-schooling” a little more magical as millions spend most of their time in the house. She launched a virtual wizarding world — with tons of Harry Potter material for kids to enjoy.



The “Harry Potter at Home” hub features educational games, puzzles, and activities.

The first book in the series is also available for free on Audible — so kids can enjoy story time even more. To check it out just go to wizardingworld.com.