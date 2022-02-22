ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United Way of Blair County and Logan Valley Mall are making prom season more affordable for families in Blair County through the gift a free prom dress, shoes, and accessories.

The Glass Slipper Project began in 2011 as a way to help families stretch their budgets and to ensure that every student could enjoy their prom experience regardless of their financial circumstances. The expense of purchasing a prom gown can add additional stress to family budgets already stretched thin.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to a volunteer with the United Way of Blair County, Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco about the Glass Slipper Project 2022. We also see dresses taken straight from the Gown Distribution Center racks and worn by three lovely models: Caitlyn McConnell, a cheerleader for Bishop Guilfoyle, Maeve Reilly also a cheerleader for Bishop Guilfoyle, and Emily Burwell, a cheerleader for the Hollidaysburg School District.

All Blair County students are invited to visit their boutique and to “shop” for a free gown, jewelry, and/or accessories to make their prom an event they will always remember. The new and gently worn gowns are distributed at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.

United Way of Blair County, in partnership with Logan Valley Mall the Glass Slipper Project, a prom gown distribution program available to all local middle, junior, and high school students. Students are invited to visit our boutique to “shop” for a gown, jewelry, and/or accessories to make their spring social or prom an event they will always remember. We have hundreds of beautiful gowns available, perfect for prom or spring semi-formal or formal events. Gowns and accessories are provided at no charge to boutique visitors.

The boutique is located in the Logan Valley Mall on the second level across from the food court in the former “Ooh La La” store during the following days/times:

February 25 | 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

February 26 | Noon- 4:00 PM

March 18 | 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

March 19 | Noon – 4:00 PM

Each year, they invite the community to donate new or gently-worn formal wear. The United Way of Blair County wants all high school students to make memories that last a lifetime, especially on prom day. They are still collecting new and gently worn prom dresses (please dry clean before donating), special occasions, and bridesmaid’s dresses, formal shoes, purses, and accessories now through March 4th, 2022. There is a special need for plus-size dresses.

Volunteers are on-hand during the boutique days to serve as personal shoppers and to help the students make a perfect selection.

Donations may be dropped off at:

United Way of Blair County

208 Hollidaysburg Plaza

Duncansville, PA 16635

Additional information about the project can be found on our website at www.uwblair.org or by calling United Way at 814-317-5108.