The Giving Box in State College features local products & makes gift giving easy!

Amanda Werner and her daughter/assistant Isla stopped by Studio 814 to show off some of their customizable gift boxes made with products from all across Pennsylvania and beyond.

The Giving Box designs personalized gift boxes for all your gifting needs. Amanda loves highlighting local makers and featuring the highest quality products in her packages — ranging from fashion, food, and more. You can find her on social media or give her a call at (814) 506-7670 to chat about creating the gift box of your dreams!

The Giving Box was also commissioned by the Bryce Jordan Center in State College to make custom gift boxes for the Jonas Brothers.

