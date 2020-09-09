The end of an era: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” coming to an end in 2021

After more than a decade, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be ending its run next year.

Kim Kardashian West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday that they are saying goodbye to the reality show with “heavy hearts.” It was a family decision, they said.

The show’s home, the E! Network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins September 17, 2020 with the final season to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, spawned 12 spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloe take Miami and Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

