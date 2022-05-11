ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dance Loft “serves as a home away from home for youth and adults that share the love of dance. They strive to create a positive, yet challenging atmosphere while molding dancers into artists as they explore God’s gift of dance as their creative outlet.”

The Dance Loft believes in healthy competition but more importantly helping students build up their peers and experience real-life situations together. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Mackenzie Counterman, owner and choreographer, and members of the dance team about what makes The Dance Loft so special.

The Dance Loft has performed at both the Bryce Jordan Center and Saint Francis University halftime shows over the past year.

They take to the stage on May 21, 2022 for their spring recital.

