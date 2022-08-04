MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Mount Union Lumber Supply, Inc. — Are you looking for a cost-effective solution to heat and cool your home? Handyman Dwight Rittenhouse of Mount Union Lumber Supply can help you chose the right model for your home and space.

Right now, Mount Union Lumber Supply has a special where they are offering the Daikin 9000 BTUH Heat pump installation within a 10 mile radius of the shop for $1,700. “That is the close to the cost of a tank of heating oil,” says Rittenhouse.

Mount Union Lumber Supply is located 114 W Poplar St. in Mounty Union. Visit their website by clicking here or give Dwight and his team a call at (866) 542-2981.