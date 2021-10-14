ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 81st Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus is back in town! Step right up — and get ready for the show, there are lions, tigers, elephants and of course clowns!

The show features Bello Nock, better known as the American daredevil clown and circus performer. Bello has appeared on America’s Got Talent and is listed in the Guiness Book of World Records. Bello is a seventh generation circus performer.

To get your tickets go online or visit the Jaffa Shriner’s box office.

Schedule of Shows

Friday, October 14th at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 15th at 1:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 17th at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Ticket Pricing

Above Walkway: Kids $14, Adults $20

Below Walkway: Kids $18, Adults $22